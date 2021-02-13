Bangladesh reports 13 more virus deaths, 291 cases in 24 hrs

Thirteen more patients died of coronavirus and 291 people were newly diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a press release made the disclosure on Saturday.
As many as 8,266 people have died of coronavirus while 540,266 people have been infected so far, according to DGHS.
A total of 12, 871 samples were tested. Of them, 291 samples were found to be positive for coronavirus.
Some 374 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries stands at 486,767.
Bangladesh first detected coronavirus on 8 March and a patient first died on 18 March.