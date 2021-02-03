Bangladesh reports 13 more virus deaths, 438 new cases

Thirteen more patients died of coronavirus and 438 people were newly diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a press release made the disclosure on Wednesday.
As many as 8,162 people have died of coronavirus while 536,545 people have been infected so far, according to DGHS.
A total of 14,985 samples were tested. Of them, 438 samples were found to be positive for coronavirus.
Some 578 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries stands at 481,306.
Bangladesh first detected coronavirus on 8 March and a patient first died on 18 March.