Bangladesh reports 13 more virus deaths, 485 cases in 24 hrs

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
default-image

Thirteen more patients died of coronavirus and 485 people were newly diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a press release made the disclosure on Thursday.

As many as 8,175 people have died of coronavirus while 537,030 people have been infected so far, according to DGHS.

Advertisement

A total of 15, 271 samples were tested. Of them, 443 samples were found to be positive for coronavirus.

The total number of recoveries stands at 481,917.

Bangladesh first detected coronavirus on 8 March and a patient first died on 18 March.

More News

Bangladesh still wants to keep confidence in China

Rohingya exodus from their homeland, making their way to Bangladesh

Bangladesh-Myanmar talks postponed

Aerial view of a burned Rohingya village near Maungdaw, north of Rakhine state, Myanmar 27 September 2017

Five envoys call upon home minister regarding Bhasan Char

An aerial view of Bhasan Char

Cancer treatment: Big concerns and big costs

Cancer treatment: Big concerns and big costs