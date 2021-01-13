Bangladesh reports 14 deaths, 890 cases

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Wednesday rose to 524,910 as 890 more cases were reported, after testing 15,727 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time 14 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 7,833, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 5.66 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Wednesday stands at 15.43 per cent.

The health directorate today said a total of 841 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 469,522.