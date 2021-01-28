Bangladesh reports 15 more virus deaths, 509 new cases

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Fifteen more patients died of coronavirus and 509 people were newly diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a press release made the disclosure on Thursday.

As many as 8,087 people have died of coronavirus while 533,953 people have been infected so far, according to DGHS.

A total of 14,830 samples were tested. Of them, 509 samples were found to be positive for coronavirus.

Some 611 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries stands at 478,546.

Bangladesh first detected coronavirus on 8 March and a patient first died on 18 March.

