Bangladesh reports 1545 new virus cases at 10.97pc detection rate

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Wednesday rose to 393,131 as 1,545 more cases were reported, after testing 14,086 samples in the last 24 hours.
During that time 24 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 5,723, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 10.97 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Wednesday stands at 17.82 per cent.
A total of 1,704 people were reportedly recovered from the highly infectious disease in that time, taking the number of total recovery to 308,845.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 78.56 per cent while the rate of death is 1.46 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 19 were male and five female. Of the total deaths so far, 4,404 were males (76.95 per cent) and 1,319 females (23.05 per cent).
A total of 14,091 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Wednesday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 22,06,411.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded first death on 18 March.