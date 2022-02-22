Bangladesh

Bangladesh reports 1,595 Covid cases, 16 deaths in 24 hrs

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in the country, according to the government, rose to 1,936,837 on Tuesday as 1,595 more cases were reported, after testing 23,547 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time, 16 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 28,990, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 6.77 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Tuesday stands at 14.61 per cent.

The health directorate Tuesday said a total of 8,357 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 1,771,615.

Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, seven were male and nine female.

Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, eight in Dhaka, three in Chattogram, two in Rajshahi and one each Khulna, Sylhet and Rangpur.

Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.

