Bangladesh reports 16 more virus deaths, 443 new cases in 24 hrs

Sixteen more patients died of coronavirus and 443 people were newly diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a handout made the disclosure on Wednesday.
As many as 8,314 people have died of coronavirus while 541,877 people have been infected so far, according to DGHS.
Advertisement
A total of 16,612 samples were tested. Of them, 443 samples were found to be positive for coronavirus.
The total number of recoveries stands at 489,254.
Bangladesh first detected coronavirus on 8 March and a patient first died on 18 March.