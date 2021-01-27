Bangladesh reports 17 more COVID-19 deaths, 528 cases in 24 hrs

Seventeen more patients died of coronavirus and 528 people were newly diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a press release made the disclosure on Wednesday.
As many as 8,072 people have died of coronavirus while 533,444 people have been infected so far, according to DGHS.
A total of 15,722 samples were tested. Of them, 528 samples were found to be positive for coronavirus.
Some 509 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries stands at 477,935.
Bangladesh first detected coronavirus on 8 March and a patient first died on 18 March.