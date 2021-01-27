Bangladesh reports 17 more COVID-19 deaths, 528 cases in 24 hrs

Seventeen more patients died of coronavirus and 528 people were newly diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a press release made the disclosure on Wednesday.

As many as 8,072 people have died of coronavirus while 533,444 people have been infected so far, according to DGHS.

A total of 15,722 samples were tested. Of them, 528 samples were found to be positive for coronavirus.