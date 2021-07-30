Bangladesh reports 170 more dengue cases till Friday

Advertisement
Of the new cases, 164 were reported in Dhaka while only six cases from outside the capital city, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
According to the DGHS, 709 patients are currently receiving treatment at different hospitals across the country. Of them, 679 patients are taking treatment in capital’s hospitals while just 30 in outside Dhaka.
Some 2,462 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January, this year and 1,749 of them have been released after they recovered.