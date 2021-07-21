Bangladesh reports 173 Covid-19 deaths, 30.48 detection rate in 24 hrs

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am was 30.48 per cent, which is higher than yesterday. The rate was 29.31 on Tuesday. The overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Wednesday stands at 15.43 per cent.

The health directorate today said a total of 9,704 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 961,044.

The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 84.56 per cent while the rate of death is 1.63 per cent, it added.