Bangladesh reports 173 Covid-19 deaths, 30.48 detection rate in 24 hrs

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am was 30.48 per cent, which is higher than yesterday. The rate was 29.31 on Tuesday. The overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Wednesday stands at 15.43 per cent.
The health directorate today said a total of 9,704 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 961,044.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 84.56 per cent while the rate of death is 1.63 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 98 were male and 75 female. Of the total deaths so far, 12,759 were male (68.98 per cent) and 5,739 female (31.02 per cent).
Among the 173 patients died in the last 24 hours, 168 breathed their last at different hospitals, while five passed away at their homes.
Among the Covid-19 patients died in that time, 58 were in Dhaka division, 32 in Chattogram, 11 in Rajshahi, 38 in Khulna, 16 in Rangpur, six in Sylhet, eight in Barishal and four in Mymensingh divisions.
Among the patients died in Bangladesh so far, 8775 were in Dhaka, 3380 in Chattogram, 1429 in Rajshahi, 2347 in Khulna, 555 in Barisal, 659 in Sylhet, 887 in Rangpur, and 466 in Mymensingh division, the DGHS said.
A total of 25,625 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Wednesday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 73,64,888.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.