Bangladesh logs 18 Covid deaths, 617 cases in 24 hrs

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Sunday rose to 1,557,964 as 617 more cases were reported, after testing 21,246 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time 18 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 27,573, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours has dropped to 2.90 per cent from Saturday’s 3.41 per cent. The health directorate today said a total of 1,112 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the total recovery to 1,518,754.

Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, nine were male and nine were female. Among the deaths on Sunday, seven each were in Dhaka in Chattogram divisions, and two each in Khulna and Rajshahi divisions.

Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.

