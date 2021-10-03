Bangladesh logs 18 Covid deaths, 617 cases in 24 hrs

During that time 18 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 27,573, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours has dropped to 2.90 per cent from Saturday’s 3.41 per cent. The health directorate today said a total of 1,112 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the total recovery to 1,518,754.