Bangladesh reports 18 more virus deaths, 602 new cases in 24 hrs

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Eighteen more patients died of coronavirus and 602 people were newly diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a press release made the disclosure on Monday.

As many as 8,041 people have died of coronavirus while 532,401 people have been infected so far, according to DGHS.

A total of 14,829 samples were tested. Of them, 602 samples were found to be positive for coronavirus.

Some 566 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries stands at 476,979.

Bangladesh first detected coronavirus on 8 March and a patient first died on 18 March.

