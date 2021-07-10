Bangladesh reports 185 Covid-19 deaths, 8772 cases

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 31.46 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Thursday stands at 14.56 per cent.

The health directorate today said as many as 5,755 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the total recovery to 868,139.

The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 86.01 per cent, while the rate of death is 1.60 per cent, it added.