Bangladesh reports 1914 cases, 61 deaths in 24 hrs

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Tuesday rose to 765,596 as 1,914 more cases were reported, after testing 21,984 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.
During that time 61 Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 11,705, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 8.71 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Tuesday stands at 13.82 per cent.
The health directorate today said a total of 3,870 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 695,032.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 90.78 per cent while the rate of death is 1.53 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 36 were male and 25 female. Of the total deaths so far, 8,512 were male (72.72 per cent) and 3,193 female (28.28 per cent).
Among the 61 patients died in the last 24 hours, 59 breathed their last at different hospitals while two at their homes.
Among the Covid-19 patients died in that time, 28 were in Dhaka division, 18 in Chattogram, seven in Rajshahi, one in Khulna, two in Barishal, two in Sylhet, two in Rangpur and one in Mymensingh division. Among the patients died in Bangladesh so far, 6,812 were in Dhaka, 2,134 in Chattogram, 614 in Rajshahi, 713 in Khulna, 355 in Barisal, 403 in Sylhet, 430 in Rangpur, and 244 in Mymensingh division, the DGHS said.
A total of 21,914 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Tuesday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 55,40,394.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.