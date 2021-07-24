Bangladesh reports 195 more Covid deaths as toll tops 19,000

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am was 32.55 per cent which was 31.05 per cent yesterday. The overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Friday stands at 15.55 per cent.
The health directorate said a total of 9,723 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 988,339.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 85.69 per cent while the rate of death is 1.64 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 103 were males and 92 females. Of the total deaths so far, 13,074 were males (68.64 per cent) and 5,972 females (31.36 per cent).
Among the 195 patients died in the last 24 hours, 190 breathed their last at different hospitals, while five passed away at their homes.
Among the Covid-19 patients died in that time, 68 were in Dhaka division, 36 in Chattogram, 18 in Rajshahi, 41 in Khulna, 16 in Rangpur, one in Sylhet, five in Barishal and 10 in Mymensingh divisions.
Among the patients died in Bangladesh so far, 8,978 were in Dhaka, 3,472 in Chattogram, 1,464 in Rajshahi, 2,465 in Khulna, 581 in Barisal, 672 in Sylhet, 930 in Rangpur, and 484 in Mymensingh division, the DGHS said.
A total of 20,536 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Saturday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 74,17,694.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.