Bangladesh reports 20 more virus deaths, 702 cases in 24 hrs

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
default-image

Twenty more patients died of coronavirus and 702 people were newly diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a press release made the disclosure on Tuesday.

As many as 7,942 people have died of coronavirus while 529,031 people have been infected so far, according to DGHS.

Advertisement

A total of 15,097 samples were tested. Of them, 702 samples were found to be positive for coronavirus.

Some 682 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries stands at 473,855.

Bangladesh first detected coronavirus on 8 March and a patient first died on 18 March.

More News

Fifth phase to be held on 28 Feb

Fifth phase to be held on 28 Feb

OTT platform: High Court calls for draft policy

OTT platform: High Court calls for draft policy

Coronavirus: Bangladesh

Coronavirus: Bangladesh

Tripartite virtual talks mediated by China begin

Bangladesh's foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen