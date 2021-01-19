Bangladesh reports 20 more virus deaths, 702 cases in 24 hrs

Twenty more patients died of coronavirus and 702 people were newly diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a press release made the disclosure on Tuesday.
As many as 7,942 people have died of coronavirus while 529,031 people have been infected so far, according to DGHS.
Advertisement
A total of 15,097 samples were tested. Of them, 702 samples were found to be positive for coronavirus.
Some 682 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries stands at 473,855.
Bangladesh first detected coronavirus on 8 March and a patient first died on 18 March.