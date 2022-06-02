Bangladesh reports 20 new dengue cases in the 24 hrs

Fifty-three dengue patients, including 52 in the capital, are currently receiving treatment at different hospitals.
In 2022, the DGHS has so far recorded 381 dengue cases and 328 recoveries. However, it has not yet reported any death from it.
A total of 105 dengue patients including 95 in Dhaka division alone died in 2021.
Dengue - a leading cause of serious illness and death in some Asian and Latin American countries - was first reported in Bangladesh in 2000 and claimed 93 lives. In three years, the fatality number almost fell to zero.
There is no specific treatment for dengue or severe dengue. Early detection of disease progression associated with severe dengue, and access to proper medical care lowers fatality rates of severe dengue to below 1 percent, according to World Health Organization.
"The global incidence of dengue has grown dramatically, with about half of the world's population now at risk. Although an estimated 100-400 million infections occur each year, over 80 per cent are generally mild and asymptomatic," it said.