Bangladesh

Bangladesh reports 21 Covid deaths, 980 new cases in 24 hrs

Staff Correspondent
default-image

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in the country, according to the government, rose to 15, 51,351 on Sunday as 980 more cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

During that time 21 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 27,414, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Advertisement
Advertisement

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am decreased to 4.41 per cent from yesterday’s 4.59 per cent.

The health directorate today said a total of 1,312 patients recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 15,11,479.

Advertisement

Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 7 were male and 14 female. Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, 10 were in Dhaka division, four in Chattogram, two in Rajshahi, three in Sylhet and one each in Khulna and Mymensingh. No casualties were reported in Barishal and Rangpur.

Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.

Advertisement