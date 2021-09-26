Bangladesh reports 21 Covid deaths, 980 new cases in 24 hrs

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am decreased to 4.41 per cent from yesterday’s 4.59 per cent.
The health directorate today said a total of 1,312 patients recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 15,11,479.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 7 were male and 14 female. Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, 10 were in Dhaka division, four in Chattogram, two in Rajshahi, three in Sylhet and one each in Khulna and Mymensingh. No casualties were reported in Barishal and Rangpur.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.