Bangladesh reports 212 Covid deaths, 13,862 cases

The health directorate today said as many as 13,975 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 1,064,195.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 119 were male and 93 female. Of the total deaths so far, 13,869 were male and 6,598 female.
Among the 212 patients died in the last 24 hours, 202 breathed their last at different hospitals while nine passed away at homes while one was brought dead to hospitals.
Among the Covid-19 patients died in that time, 65 were in Dhaka division, 53 in Chattogram, 13 in Rajshahi, 36 in Khulna, 11 in Barishal, 17 in Sylhet, nine in Rangpur, and eight in Mymensingh division.
A total of 48,568 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Friday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 7,708,914.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.