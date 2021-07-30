Bangladesh reports 212 Covid deaths, 13,862 cases

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Friday rose to 12,40,115 as 13,862 more cases were reported, after testing 45,044 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

As many as 212 more Covid-19 patients died in the last 24 hours until 8:00 on Friday, raising the total deaths in the country to 20,467, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 30.77 per cent.