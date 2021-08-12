Bangladesh reports 215 Covid deaths, 10,126 new cases in 24 hrs

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am was 22.46 per cent which was 23.45 per cent yesterday. The overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Thursday stands at 16.86 per cent.

The health directorate today said a total of 13,990 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 12,62,065.

Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 107 were male and 108 female. Of the total deaths so far, 15,625 were male and 7,988 female.