Bangladesh reports 22 new cases in 24 hrs

Bangladesh reported 22 Covid cases in 24 hours until Saturday morning which took the total caseload to 1,952,979, reports UNB.

With no new Covid death reported during the period for the 24th consecutive day, the total fatalities from the pandemic remained unchanged at 29,127.

The daily test positivity rate slightly increased to 0.55 per cent from Friday's 0.45 per cent as 3,965 samples were tested, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

On Friday, the number of cases was lower as only 18 new cases were reported.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 97.24 per cent as 220 patients recovered during this period.