Bangladesh reports 22 virus deaths, 261 cases in 24 hrs

Bangladesh on Saturday reported 22 more Covid-19 deaths and 261 new cases in 24 hours, according to DGHS.
The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said the number of deaths is the lowest in the last one and half months.
The number of infections is also the lowest in several months.
Advertisement
A total of 3,758 samples were tested in the last 24 hours while the rate of detection was 6.95 per cent.
A total of 964 patients recovered from the disease in last 24 hours taking the total number to 721,435.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.