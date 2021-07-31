Bangladesh reports 228 Covid deaths, 9369 cases

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Saturday rose to 12,49,484 as 9,369 more cases were reported, after testing 30,980 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

As many as 228 more Covid-19 patients died in the last 24 hours until 8:00 on Saturday, raising the total deaths in the country to 20,685, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 30.24 per cent.