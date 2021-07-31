Bangladesh reports 228 Covid deaths, 9369 cases

The health directorate today said as many as 14,017 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 10,78,212.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 134 were male and 84 female. Of the total deaths so far, 14,003 (67.7 per cent) were male and 6,682 female (32.2 per cent).
Among the 228 patients who died in the last 24 hours, 215 breathed their last at different hospitals while 13 passed away at homes.
Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, 67 were in Dhaka division, 55 in Chattogram, 22 in Rajshahi, 27 in Khulna, 10 in Barishal, ninr in Sylhet, 16 in Rangpur, and 12 in Mymensingh division.
A total of 30,976 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Saturday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 77,40,894.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.