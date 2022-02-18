Bangladesh reports 24 Covid deaths, 2,584 cases in 24 hrs

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 9.31 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Friday stands at 14.66 per cent.
The health directorate Friday said a total of 9,988 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 1,737,854.
Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, 17 were male and seven female.
Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, 14 were in Dhaka division, three each in Chattogram and Sylhet, two in Rajshahi and one each in Khulna and Rangpur.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.