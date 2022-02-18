Bangladesh

Bangladesh reports 24 Covid deaths, 2,584 cases in 24 hrs

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in the country, according to the government, rose to 1,929,154 on Friday as 2,584 more cases were reported, after testing 27,765 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time, 24 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 28,931, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 9.31 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Friday stands at 14.66 per cent.

The health directorate Friday said a total of 9,988 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 1,737,854.

Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, 17 were male and seven female.

Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, 14 were in Dhaka division, three each in Chattogram and Sylhet, two in Rajshahi and one each in Khulna and Rangpur.

Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.

