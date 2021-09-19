Bangladesh

Bangladesh logs 241 more dengue cases in 24 hrs

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

Bangladesh has reported 241 more dengue cases in 24 hours as of Sunday at 8:00pm, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), reports UNB.

The number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease has remained stable at 59 as no death was reported during the period.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Among the new patients, 184 were undergoing hospital treatment in Dhaka while the remaining 57 cases were reported from outside the division, according to DGHS.

Some 1,107 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in the country as of Sunday morning. Of them, 900 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 207 were listed outside Dhaka.

Advertisement

Among the deceased, 54 died in Dhaka city alone, two each in Chattogram and Khulna divisions and one in Rajshahi. Some 15,701 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January.

So far, 14,535 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said the DGHS.

Read more from Bangladesh
Advertisement