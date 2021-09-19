Bangladesh logs 241 more dengue cases in 24 hrs

Among the new patients, 184 were undergoing hospital treatment in Dhaka while the remaining 57 cases were reported from outside the division, according to DGHS.
Some 1,107 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in the country as of Sunday morning. Of them, 900 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 207 were listed outside Dhaka.
Among the deceased, 54 died in Dhaka city alone, two each in Chattogram and Khulna divisions and one in Rajshahi. Some 15,701 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January.
So far, 14,535 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said the DGHS.