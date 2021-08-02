Bangladesh

Covid-19

Bangladesh reports 246 more deaths as toll crosses 21,000-mark

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
default-image

Death toll from Covid-19 crosses the 21,000-mark as the country has logged 246 more deaths on Monday while the cases rose to 12, 80,317 as 15,989 more people have been diagnosed with novel coronavirus.

As many as 246 more Covid-19 patients died in the last 24 hours until 8:00 on Monday, raising the total deaths in the country to 21,162, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 29.91 per cent.

The health directorate Monday said as many as 15,482 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recovery to 11, 08,748.

Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 137 were males and 109 females. Of the total deaths so far, 14,279 were males and 6,883 females.

Advertisement

Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, 76 were in Dhaka division, 64 in Chattogram, 22 in Rajshahi, 30 in Khulna, 16 in Barishal, 14 in Sylhet, 14 in Rangpur, and 10 in Mymensingh division.

Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.

Read more from Bangladesh
Advertisement