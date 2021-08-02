Bangladesh reports 246 more deaths as toll crosses 21,000-mark

Death toll from Covid-19 crosses the 21,000-mark as the country has logged 246 more deaths on Monday while the cases rose to 12, 80,317 as 15,989 more people have been diagnosed with novel coronavirus.

