Bangladesh reports 246 more deaths as toll crosses 21,000-mark

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 29.91 per cent.
The health directorate Monday said as many as 15,482 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recovery to 11, 08,748.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 137 were males and 109 females. Of the total deaths so far, 14,279 were males and 6,883 females.
Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, 76 were in Dhaka division, 64 in Chattogram, 22 in Rajshahi, 30 in Khulna, 16 in Barishal, 14 in Sylhet, 14 in Rangpur, and 10 in Mymensingh division.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.