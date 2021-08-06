Bangladesh reports 248 more Covid-19 deaths

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Friday rose to 13,35,260 as 12,606 more cases were reported, after testing 48,015 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

As many as 248 more Covid-19 patients died in the last 24 hours until 8:00 on Friday, raising the total deaths in the country to 22,150, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.