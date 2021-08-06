Bangladesh

Bangladesh reports 248 more Covid-19 deaths

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Friday rose to 13,35,260 as 12,606 more cases were reported, after testing 48,015 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

As many as 248 more Covid-19 patients died in the last 24 hours until 8:00 on Friday, raising the total deaths in the country to 22,150, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 26.25 per cent, which was 27.12 per cent yesterday.

The health directorate today said as many as 15,494 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 11,72,437.

Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, 138 were male and 110 female.

Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, 69 were in Dhaka division, 75 in Chattogram, 16 in Rajshahi, 36 in Khulna, 20 in Barishal, 16 in Sylhet, eight each in Rangpur and Mymensingh division.

A total of 48,802 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Friday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 80,43,693.

Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded the first death in the disease on 18 March that year.

