Bangladesh reports 248 more Covid-19 deaths

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 26.25 per cent, which was 27.12 per cent yesterday.
The health directorate today said as many as 15,494 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 11,72,437.
Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, 138 were male and 110 female.
Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, 69 were in Dhaka division, 75 in Chattogram, 16 in Rajshahi, 36 in Khulna, 20 in Barishal, 16 in Sylhet, eight each in Rangpur and Mymensingh division.
A total of 48,802 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Friday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 80,43,693.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded the first death in the disease on 18 March that year.