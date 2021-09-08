Bangladesh

Bangladesh reports 256 more dengue cases in 24 hrs

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
As many as 256 dengue patients were hospitalised in 24 hours as of Wednesday at 8:00am while a patient died of the mosquito-borne fever, taking the total death toll to 53, UNB reports quoting the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of new patients, 212 were admitted to different government and private hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 44 cases were reported from outside the division, according to DGHS.

Some 1,242 patients diagnosed with dengue fever are receiving treatment in the country as of Wednesday morning, the DGHS report stated.

Among them, 1,088 patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 154 were listed outside Dhaka.

Among the deceased, 49 were in Dhaka city alone, two in Chattogram division, one in Khulna and one in Rajshahi.

As many as 12,690 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January. So far, 11,395 patients have been released from hospitals after recovery, said the DGHS.

