Bangladesh reports 256 more dengue cases in 24 hrs

Of new patients, 212 were admitted to different government and private hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 44 cases were reported from outside the division, according to DGHS.
Some 1,242 patients diagnosed with dengue fever are receiving treatment in the country as of Wednesday morning, the DGHS report stated.
Among them, 1,088 patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 154 were listed outside Dhaka.
Among the deceased, 49 were in Dhaka city alone, two in Chattogram division, one in Khulna and one in Rajshahi.
As many as 12,690 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January. So far, 11,395 patients have been released from hospitals after recovery, said the DGHS.