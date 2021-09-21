Bangladesh reports 26 Covid-19 deaths, 1562 new cases

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 4.69 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Tuesday stands at 16.27 per cent.
The health directorate today said a total of 1,603 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 15,04,709.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 97.34 per cent while the rate of death is 1.76 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 16 were male and 10 female. Of the total deaths so far, 17,539 were male (64.30 per cent) and 9,738 female (35.70 per cent).
Among of the 26 patients died in the last 24 hours, 25 breathed their last at different hospitals while one at home.
Among the Covid-19 patients died in that time, 15 were in Dhaka division, three each in Chattogram and Rajshahi, two each in Khulna and Sylhet and one in Mymensingh while no one died in Rangpur and Barishal divisions in the last 24 hours.
Among the patients died in Bangladesh so far, 11,881 were in Dhaka, 5516 in Chattogram, 2015 in Rajshahi, 3537 in Khulna, 930 in Barisal, 1233 in Sylhet, 1341 in Rangpur, and 824 in Mymensingh division, the DGHS said.
A total of 33,375 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Tuesday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 94,98,414.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death in the disease on 18 March that year.