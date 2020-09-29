Bangladesh reports 26 more COVID-19 deaths, 1488 cases

Bangladesh reported 26 more deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 1,488 new cases in the last 24 hours (as of 8:00am), said a press release sent by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Tuesday.
According to the DGHS press statement, the number of COVID-19 cases was detected after testing 12, 869 samples.
Since the first case was reported in the country on 8 March, as many as 362, 043 people have been infected so far and 5,219 people died of the disease.
So far 273,698 patients have recovered from the disease with 1625 in the past 24 hours, the DGHS said.
The rate of recovery is 75.60 per cent while death rate is 1.44 per cent against the detection.
Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, 21 were men while five were women. Till today, 4,039 (77.39 per cent) male patients died from the disease while 1,180 (22.61 per cent) women died since the first fatality reported on 18 March.