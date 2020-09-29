Bangladesh reports 26 more COVID-19 deaths, 1488 cases

Bangladesh reported 26 more deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 1,488 new cases in the last 24 hours (as of 8:00am), said a press release sent by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Tuesday.

According to the DGHS press statement, the number of COVID-19 cases was detected after testing 12, 869 samples.

Since the first case was reported in the country on 8 March, as many as 362, 043 people have been infected so far and 5,219 people died of the disease.