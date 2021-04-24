Bangladesh reports 2697 cases, 83 deaths in 24 hrs

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Saturday rose to 742,400 as 2,697 more cases were reported, after testing 20,571 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time 83 Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 10,952, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 13.11 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Saturday stands at 13.95 per cent.

The health directorate today said a total of 5,477 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 653,151.