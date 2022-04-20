Bangladesh

Bangladesh reports 28 Covid cases in 24 hrs

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in the country, according to the government, rose to 1,952,440 on Wednesday as 28 more cases were reported, after testing 5,098 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During the period, one more patient died of Covid-19, taking the death toll to 29,127, according to the press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 0.55 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Wednesday stands at 14.00 per cent.

The health directorate Wednesday said a total of 546 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 1,892,074.

In the last 24 hours, one female from Dhaka died of coronavirus.

Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March in 2020 and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.

