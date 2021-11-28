Bangladesh reports 3 more Covid deaths

The positivity rate kept rising for the last three days as it was 1.42 per cent on Monday and 1.16 on Sunday.

Among the deceased, two were women and one was a man. Each of the deceased was from Chattogram, Rajshahi and Khulna divisions.

With the fresh numbers, the total fatalities rose to 27,961 while the caseload mounted to 1,574,948.

However, the mortality rate remained static at 1.78 per cent.