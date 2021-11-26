Bangladesh reports 3 more Covid deaths, 239 cases in 24 hrs

With the fresh numbers, the total fatalities rose to 27,973 while the caseload mounted to 15,75,424.
Among the latest deceased, two were women and one man. Two of them were from Khulna and one from Dhaka.
However, the mortality rate remained static at 1.78 per cent.
The fresh cases were detected after testing 16,916 samples, the DGHS added.
Besides, the recovery rate stood at 97.74 per cent with the recovery of 277 more patients during the 24-hour period.
On Saturday, Bangladesh logged zero Covid-linked deaths with 178 cases.
Public health experts have, however, warned that the current downward trend of Covid-19 cases in Bangladesh could well be the obvious calm before a cataclysmic storm.
Their fear centres around children below 12 who remain out of the vaccine coverage and the elderly people, according to the experts.
The experts fear a slow pace of vaccination, waning vaccine immunity, sheer disregard for Covid-safety protocols, reopening of schools and increased travel may set the stage for another Covid wave in Bangladesh -- a trend many European countries are witnessing now.