Bangladesh reports 3 more Covid deaths, 521 new cases

During the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus infection in Dhaka city and upazilas of the district is 412 while three Covid-19 deaths were reported during the period.
The official tally showed that the virus killed 29,203 people and infected 1,990,375 so far, the statement added.
The recovery count rose to 1,914,318 after another 1,105 patients were discharged from the dedicated hospitals during the past one day.
From the beginning of the pandemic, 96.18 per cent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.47 per cent died, the DGHS statistics showed.
Among the 29,203 fatalities, 12,850 occurred in Dhaka division, 5,873 in Chattogram, 2,145 in Rajshahi, 3,721 in Khulna, 984 in Barishal, 1,329 in Sylhet, 1,417 in Rangpur and 884 in Mymensingh divisions.