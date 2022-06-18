Bangladesh

Bangladesh reports 304 new Covid cases

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
A small bottle labeled with a "Vaccine" sticker is held near a medical syringe in front of displayed "Coronavirus COVID-19" words in this illustration taken 10 April 2020Reuters

Bangladesh recorded 304 new Covid cases in 24 hours till Saturday morning, taking the country’s total caseload to 1,955,731, reports UNB.

The country’s total fatalities, however, remained unchanged at 29,131 as no death was reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily test positivity rate slightly declined to 5.94 per cent from Friday’s 6.27 per cent with 5,122 samples tested during the period.

The country on Friday saw 433 cases with zero death.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent. The recovery rate declined to 97.44 per cent as 47 patients recovered during this period.

In May, the country reported only four Covid-linked deaths and 816 new cases, while 7,356 patients recovered from the disease, according to the DGHS.

Among the four deaths during the period, one was vaccinated with single dose of Covid vaccine while three were vaccinated with two doses.

The country reported its first zero Covid death in a single day on 20 November, 2021, along with 178 cases, since the pandemic broke out here in March 2020.

On 28 January, Bangladesh logged its previous highest positivity rate of 33.37 per cent.

The country registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July last year and daily fatality of 264 on 10 August 10 of the same year.

