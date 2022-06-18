Bangladesh reports 304 new Covid cases

The country on Friday saw 433 cases with zero death.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent. The recovery rate declined to 97.44 per cent as 47 patients recovered during this period.

In May, the country reported only four Covid-linked deaths and 816 new cases, while 7,356 patients recovered from the disease, according to the DGHS.

Among the four deaths during the period, one was vaccinated with single dose of Covid vaccine while three were vaccinated with two doses.