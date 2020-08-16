Bangladesh reports 32 more deaths, 2024 new cases in 24 hrs

Thirty two more patients died of coronavirus and 2,024 people were newly diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a press release made the disclosure on Sunday.
As many as 3,657 people have died of coronavirus while 276,549 people have been infected so far, according to DGHS.
A total of 10,018 samples were tested. Of them, 2,024 samples were found to be positive for coronavirus.
Some 1,315 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries stands at 158,950.
A total of 1,351,666 samples have been tested so far.
Bangladesh first detected coronavirus on 8 March and a patient first died on 18 March.