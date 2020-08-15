Bangladesh reports 34 more deaths, 2644 new cases in 24 hrs

Thirty four more patients died of coronavirus and 2,644 people were newly diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a press release made the disclosure on Saturday.
As many as 3,625 people have died of coronavirus while 274,525 people have been infected so far, according to DGHS.
A total of 12,891 samples were tested. Of them, 2,644 samples were found to be positive for coronavirus.
Some 1,012 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries stands at 157,635.
A total of 1,341,648 samples have been tested so far.
Bangladesh first detected coronavirus on 8 March and a patient first died on 18 March.