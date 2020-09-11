Bangladesh reports 34 more deaths, 1,792 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hrs

Bangladesh reported 34 more deaths from the novel coronavirus and 1,792 new cases in the last 24 hours, said a press release sent by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Friday.

According to the DGHS press statement, the number of COVID-19 cases was detected after testing 14,747 samples at 94 laboratories across the country.

Since the first case was reported in the country on 8 March, some 334,762 people have been infected and 4,668 people died of the respiratory disease.