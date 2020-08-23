Bangladesh reports 34 more virus deaths, 1973 new cases in 24 hrs

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
COVID-19 test kit.
COVID-19 test kit.

Thirty four more patients died of coronavirus and 1,973 people were newly diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a press release made the disclosure on Sunday.

As many as 3941 people have died of coronavirus while 294,598 people have been infected so far, according to DGHS.

A total of 10,801 samples were tested. Of them, 1,973 samples were found to be positive for coronavirus.

Some 3524 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries stands at 179,091

A total of 1,442,656 samples have been tested so far.

Bangladesh first detected coronavirus on 8 March and a patient first died on 18 March.

