Bangladesh reports 35 more virus deaths, 1950 new cases in 24hrs

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
COVID-19 test kit.
COVID-19 test kit. File Photo

Thirty five more patients died of coronavirus and 1,950 people were newly diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a press release made the disclosure on Saturday.

Advertisement

As many as 4,447 people have died of coronavirus while 323,565 people have been infected so far, according to DGHS.

A total of 12,847 samples were tested. Of them, 1,950 samples were found to be positive for coronavirus.

Some 1,661 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries stands at 217,852.

Advertisement

A total of 1,617,958 samples have been tested so far.

Bangladesh first detected coronavirus on 8 March and a patient first died on 18 March.

More News

Sector commander Abu Osman Chy dies

Sector commander Abu Osman Chy dies

Govt, BRAC to jointly run mobile X-Ray van to detect TB among Rohingyas

Rohingya refugees gather at a market inside a refugee camp in Cox`s Bazar, Bangladesh, on 7 March 2019

Araihazar suffers to quench Dhaka’s thirst: Researchers

Araihazar suffers to quench Dhaka’s thirst: Researchers

Bangladesh in ‘extreme risk’ category of modern slavery in garment sector

Bangladeshi garment workers make protective suit at a factory amid concerns over the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on 31 March 2020