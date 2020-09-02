Bangladesh reports 35 more virus deaths, 2582 new cases in 24 hrs

Thirty five more patients died of coronavirus and 2,582 people were newly diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a press release made the disclosure on Wednesday.
Advertisement
As many as 4,351 people have died of coronavirus while 317,528 people have been infected so far, according to DGHS.
A total of 15,204 samples were tested. Of them, 2,582 samples were found to be positive for coronavirus.
Some 2,839 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries stands at 211,016.
Advertisement
A total of 1,577,616 samples have been tested so far.
Bangladesh first detected coronavirus on 8 March and a patient first died on 18 March.