Bangladesh reports 3567 cases, 25 deaths in 24 hrs

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Wednesday rose to 580,808 as 3,567 more cases were reported, after testing 27,502 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.
During that time 25 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 8,763, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 12.97 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Wednesday stands at 12.94 per cent.
The health directorate today said a total of 1,915 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 527,909.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 90.89 per cent while the rate of death is 1.51 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 18 were male and seven female. Of the total deaths so far, 6,625 were male (75.60 per cent) and 2,138 female (24.40 per cent).
All of the 25 patients died in the 24 hours breathed their last at different hospitals.
A total of 27,683 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Wednesday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 44,87,686.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded first death on 18 March.