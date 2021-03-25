Bangladesh reports 3587 new cases, highest deaths in 94 days

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Thursday rose to 584,395 as 3,587 more cases were reported, after testing 27,045 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time 34 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 8,797, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

This is the highest number of deaths since 20 December 2020. The country reported 38 deaths on the day.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 13.26 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Thursday stands at 12.94 per cent.

The health directorate today said a total of 1,985 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 529,894.