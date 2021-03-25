Bangladesh reports 3587 new cases, highest deaths in 94 days

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Thursday rose to 584,395 as 3,587 more cases were reported, after testing 27,045 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.
During that time 34 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 8,797, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
This is the highest number of deaths since 20 December 2020. The country reported 38 deaths on the day.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 13.26 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Thursday stands at 12.94 per cent.
The health directorate today said a total of 1,985 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 529,894.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 90.67 per cent while the rate of death is 1.51 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 25 were male and nine female. Of the total deaths so far, 6,650 were male (75.59 per cent) and 2,147 female (24.41 per cent).
Of the 34 patients died in the 24 hours breathed their last, 33 died at different hospitals while one at home.
A total of 27,324 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Thursday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 45,14,731.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded first death on 18 March.