Bangladesh reports 36 Covid deaths, 1,376 cases in 24 hrs

During that time 36 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 27,313, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 4.79 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Wednesday stands at 16.24 per cent.
The health directorate today said a total of 1,427 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 15, 06,136.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 17 were male and 19 female.
Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, 18 were in Dhaka division, 10 in Chattogram, two in Khulna, Sylhet and Rajshahi each, one in Mymensingh and Rangpur each.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.