Bangladesh reports 3629 cases, 88 deaths in 24 hrs

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Friday rose to 739,703 as 3,629 more cases were reported, after testing 25,896 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time 88 Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 10,869, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 14.00 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Friday stands at 13.95 per cent.

The health directorate today said a total of 5,225 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 647,674.