Bangladesh reports 3629 cases, 88 deaths in 24 hrs

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Friday rose to 739,703 as 3,629 more cases were reported, after testing 25,896 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.
During that time 88 Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 10,869, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 14.00 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Friday stands at 13.95 per cent.
The health directorate today said a total of 5,225 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 647,674.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 87.56 per cent while the rate of death is 1.46 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 62 were male and 26 female. Of the total deaths so far, 8,010 were male (73.70 per cent) and 2,859 female (26.30 per cent).
Among the 88 patients died in the last 24 hours, 87 breathed their last at different hospitals while one was brought dead at a hospital.
Among the Covid-19 patients died in that time, 53 were in Dhaka division, 18 in Chattogram, five in Mymensingh and three each in Rajshahi, Khulna, Sylhet and Rangpur division. Among the patients died in Bangladesh so far, 6,345 were in Dhaka, 1,964 in Chattogram, 574 in Rajshahi, 663 in Khulna, 317 in Barisal, 362 in Sylhet, 410 in Rangpur, and 234 in Mymensingh division, the DGHS said.
A total of 26,413 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Friday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 53,03,008.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death on 18 March that year.