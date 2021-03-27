Bangladesh reports 3674 cases, highest deaths in 101 days

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Saturday rose to 591,806 as 3,674 more cases were reported, after testing 24,664 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time 39 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 8,869, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

This is the highest number of deaths of people infected with novel coronavirus since 15 December last year. On that day, 40 Covid-19 patients breathed their last.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 14.90 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Saturday stands at 12.96 per cent.

The health directorate today said a total of 1,971 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 533,922.