Bangladesh reports 3674 cases, highest deaths in 101 days

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Saturday rose to 591,806 as 3,674 more cases were reported, after testing 24,664 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.
During that time 39 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 8,869, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
This is the highest number of deaths of people infected with novel coronavirus since 15 December last year. On that day, 40 Covid-19 patients breathed their last.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 14.90 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Saturday stands at 12.96 per cent.
The health directorate today said a total of 1,971 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 533,922.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 90.22 per cent while the rate of death is 1.50 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 24 were male and 15 female. Of the total deaths so far, 6,695 were male (75.49 per cent) and 2,174 female (24.51 per cent).
All of the 39 patients died in the 24 hours breathed their last died at different hospitals.
A total of 24,726 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Saturday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 45,66,694.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded first death on 18 March.