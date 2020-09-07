Bangladesh COVID-19 deaths cross 4,500

Bangladesh has reported 37 more deaths from COVID-19 and 2,202 new cases in the last 24 hours, said a press release sent by Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The percentage of the infection was 14.29 in that period. As many as 15,412 samples have been tested at the 93 laboratories across the country.

So far 327,359 coronavirus cases have been detected in Bangladesh and 4,516 died from the respiratory disease since the death of first patient on 18 March. Of the deaths, 30 were men while 7 women.

In the last 24 hours, 3,298 people recovered as total recovered cases rose to 224,573 since the outbreak of the novel virus on 8 March.

