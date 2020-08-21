Bangladesh reports 39 more virus deaths, 2401 new cases in 24 hrs

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
COVID-19 test kit.
COVID-19 test kit. File Photo

Thirty nine more patients died of coronavirus and 2,401 people were newly diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a press release made the disclosure on Friday.

As many as 3,861 people have died of coronavirus while 290,360 people have been infected so far, according to DGHS.

A total of 12,943 samples were tested. Of them, 2,401 samples were found to be positive for coronavirus.

Some 3,624 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries stands at 172,615.

A total of 1,420,499 samples have been tested so far.

Bangladesh first detected coronavirus on 8 March and a patient first died on 18 March.

